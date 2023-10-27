Tamil Nadu CEO Satyabrata Sahoo publishes draft electoral roll

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has a total of 6.11 crore voters with 3.10 crore women, three crore men, and 8,016 transpersons, stated the integrated draft electoral rolls of the Special Summary Revision of Photo Electoral Rolls 2024, published on Friday. The woman voters outnumbered men in all districts except Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Kanniyakumari and Kallakurichi.

Sholinganallur constituency in Chengalpattu district has the highest number of voters with 6,52,065 voters, including 3.26 lakh men and 3.25 lakh women voters, while Kilvelur constituency in Nagapattinam has the lowest number with 1.69 lakh voters, including 83,436 men and 85,591 women voters, said State Chief Electoral officer Satyabrata Sahoo, who released the draft electoral roll at the Secretariat on Friday .

New voters in the age group 18-19 years stood at 3,94,909 with 2,18,953 men, 1,75,860 women and 96 transpersons. Young voters aged between 20-29 years account for 1.05 crore. Women voters, in total, outnumbered men voters by 9,85,961. Chennai has the highest number of transpersons voters (1,118) followed by Tiruvallur district with 720 voters. Tiruvottiyur constituency in Tiruvallur district has the highest number of transperson voters with 130.

Special camps will be held on November 4, 5, 18 and 19 at designated places in each constituency to make corrections. Eligible citizens, who wants to get enrolled, make deletion or correction, link Aadhaar with EPIC, or transposition in existing entry, may submit form 6, 6B, 7 or 8, respectively. The electorate can also file claims and objections till December 9, according to the release.

Disposal of claims would be carried out on December 26 and the final electoral roll would be published on January 5, 2024.

Online filing is also available on the websites www.voters.eci.gov.in, http://votersportal.eci.gov.in and VOTERS HELP Line mobile app, the release said, and added that persons completing 18 years on January 1, March 1, July 1 and October 1 in 2024 and persons names not included in the electoral rolls can apply for inclusion in Form 6.

441 transpersons on poll rolls in Chengalpattu

District Collector Rahul Nath on Friday released the draft voter list for the seven assembly constituencies in the district. Various heads of political parties participated in the event in which revenue department official Sahida Parveen handed over the list to election tahsildar V Shankar. As per the data, the district has 26,12,536 eligible voters with 12,95, 171 male voters, 13,16,924 female voters and 441 transperson voters.

Vellore: Over 12 lakh voters on draft list

Women voters outnumbered males at 21 assembly segments in the four revenue districts of Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai, as per the draft electoral rolls released by the respective district collectors P Kumaravel Pandian, S Valarmathi, D Baskara Pandian, and B Murugesh on Friday.

There are a total of 12, 57, 316 voters in Vellore district’s five assembly segments, with 6,48, 515 women voters, 6, 08, 639 male voters, and 162 third genders. Gudiyattam assembly constituency has the highest electorate of 2,90, 876.

Tirupattur district’s electorate included 4,59,945 men, 4,72,743 women and 118 third gender voters totalling 9,32,806 with Vaniyambadi constituency having the largest number of voters at 2,44, 664.

Tiruvannamalai district electorate included 10,06,658 males, 10,46,842 females and 118 third gender voters with Chengam (reserved) having the largest number of voters at 2,72,995.

Ranipet accounted for 10,22,3554 voters including 4,97,721 males, 5,24, 524 women and 91 third gender voters with Sholingur assembly segment having the largest electorate of 2,75, 885 voters.

Vellore collector Kumaravel Pandian said the draft voters list will be on display in taluk offices, RDO’s offices, Vellore corporation, and corporation zonal offices between October 27 and December 9, this year and citizen who wants correction can visit the offices with relevant documents and a passport-size photo. Special correction camps would be held on November 4, 5, 18 and 19. The final electoral list would be release on January 5, the collectors said.

Meanwhile, 25 polling stations attached to the Katpadi constituency of Vellore will be in Ranipet’s Wallaja taluk and another 39 polling stations attached to Gudiyattam are in Tirupattur district’s Ambur taluk due to the trifurcation of the district.