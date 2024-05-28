Chennai: US-based businessman threatened and assaulted in Teynampet apartment; iPhone robbed

CHENNAI: City Police are probing a complaint by a US-based businessman who has alleged that he and his aged parents were threatened and assaulted in their Teynampet apartment by two persons who trespassed into the apartment and took his iPhone.

In his complaint to the Teynampet police, Suresh stated that he lives with his family in the United States of America. He used to visit Chennai in regular intervals as he runs an IT firm in the city.

During his visits, the businessman stays in his apartment on Cenotaph Road.

During one of his recent visits on May 10, two persons trespassed into his apartment and hurled abuses at him.

The trespassers were relatives of one of Suresh's staff in his IT company. According to police sources, one of Suresh's staff had accommodated her elder sister and children in her house after the latter got estranged from her husband.

The husband, Sakthivel accused the employer Suresh of backing the staff and also lending financial help from time to time because of which his wife is not returning home.

On learning that, Suresh is back in the city for official purposes, Sakthivel along with his brother, Manivel trespassed into the apartment and assaulted Suresh.

When Suresh's 88-year-old father tried to intervene, the duo pushed him down and threatened the 84-year-old mother.

The duo then attacked Suresh with a wooden log and snatched his iPhone and fled the scene as neighbours started coming upon hearing the commotion.

Based on Suresh's complaint, Teynampet Police have registered a case on Sunday under sections 448 (house trespass), 294 (b) (uttering obscene words), 324 (causing hurt with weapons), 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) and have launched a search for the suspects.