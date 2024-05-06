Chennai: Two more arrested after Rottweiler dogs maul 5-year-old girl in Thousand Lights area

CHENNAI: Following the incident of a five-year-old child being mauled by two Rottweiler dogs on Sunday night, the police has arrested two more persons in regard to the incident.

The child suffered grievous injuries after she was mauled by two dogs belonging to Pugazhendi at a corporation park in Thousand Lights area of the city.

The child was playing in the park when the two pet dogs which were said to be not on leash attacked her.

The injured child was identified as Sudaksha, the daughter of the security guard at the corporation park.



According to Daily Thanthi, the two who were arrested on Monday have been identified as Pugazhendi's wife Dhanalakshmi and their son Venkatesan. Pugazhendi was arrested on Sunday night.

Police sources said that the girl’s mother who tried to save the child from the attack was also bitten by the dogs.

The child is being treated at a hospital. Investigation is underway.