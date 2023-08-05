Chennai to witness Vivaldi’s Gloria

CHENNAI: The Madras Musical Association Choir will be presenting Vivaldi’s timeless masterpiece, Gloria, on August 9 at the Women’s College Auditorium, Nungambakkam. The event will also feature MMA’s Symphony Orchestra performing Beethoven’s Symphony No.1, followed by a special performance by the WCC Choir.

Vivaldi’s Gloria is a captivating sacred choral work composed in the early 18th century. With its 12 movements, the piece beautifully showcases Vivaldi’s mastery of composition, taking listeners on an emotional and dramatic musical journey.

Beethoven’s Symphony No. 1 in C Major, presented by the MMA Symphony Orchestra, is a groundbreaking masterpiece that marked a departure from traditional symphonic form. Led by Clement Sasthriar and conducted by Augustine Paul, the orchestra’s performance will highlight the symphony’s lively atmosphere in the first movement, Beethoven’s sensitivity in the second, a surge of energy in the playful third movement, and a thrilling conclusion in the final movement, demonstrating Beethoven’s boldness and orchestration mastery.