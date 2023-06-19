Chennai to get more rains, Monday's rain second highest in 73 years

CHENNAI: Meenambakkam weather station recorded the second highest rainfall in the last 73 years with 16 cm on Monday, since 1996 when 282 mm of rainfall was registered in June month, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said. Heavy rain along with thunderstorm activity is predicted for 11 districts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Cuddalore for the next three days.

Many areas, including Broadway, Pattinapakkam, Triplicane, Perambur, Ashok Nagar, Ekkatuthangal, Koyambedu and interior streets in the city experienced water logging and traffic gridlock as continuous rain affected the normal life of office-goers, college students and traders on Monday.

A trough runs from the cyclonic circulation over southwest and adjoining southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal to southeast Arabian Sea across Tamil Nadu between 3.1 km and 5.8 km above mean sea level. And the easterlies and westerly winds between the east-west shear zone prevail over the sea, and are likely to move towards north.

"Under its influence, heavy rain is likely to occur over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Mayiladathurai, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Tirupathur, Ranipet and delta districts for the next three days. On June 21 and 22, light to moderate rain is likely to occur across northern districts of Tamil Nadu, " said Dr S Balachandran, Deputy Director-General of Meteorology of RMC, Chennai.

Also, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds with speed reaching up to 30 kmph to 40 kmph at a few places in the state are likely to occur for the 24 hours.

Meenambakkam recorded the second-highest rainfall in the last 73 years with 16 cm, and the highest was recorded in 1996 with 282 mm. Similarly, Nungambakkam recorded the third highest rainfall with 9 cm rain, and 27 years ago it was 347 mm.

From June 1 to June 19, the normal rainfall data is 34.4 mm, whereas the average rainfall recorded 30.5 mm that is 11 percent reduction in the rainfall for this month.

As several parts of the state received intense rain, Taramani and Alandur recorded 14 cm, Kancheepuram 13 cm, Anna University (Chennai) 10 cm, West Tambaram, DGP office 9 cm each, MGR Nagar and Tiruvallur district with 8 cm rainfall each, according to RMC data.

In addition, the center advised Tamil Nadu fishermen not to venture into the sea for the next two days. The strong wind speed reaching 45 kmph to 55 kmph prevails over Tamil Nadu coast, Comorin area, and southwest Bay of Bengal.