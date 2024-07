Chennai to face power cuts in these areas on July 8; check full list here

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in Ambattur, Egmore, Porur, Vyasarpadi, Guindy, Avadi, Pallavaram, K.K.Nagar, Siruseri and ITC areas on Monday from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work.



Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Ambattur: JJ Nagar Industrial Estate, Church Road, Gandhi street, Gangaiamman Nagar, EB Road, 10th Block, Mogappair East.

Egmore: Ramanujam Street, Vinayaga muthali street, Thambinayakkan street, Muniyappa street, Kothaval chavadi, Errabalu street, Mannady Area, Wall Tax road, Wood warf Street, Amman Koil street, Telegraph Abbai street, North Wall Road, Annapillai street, Palliappan street, Mullaha sahib street, Perumal Mudali street, Narayana Mudhali street, Muthaiah street, Godown street, Govindappa street, Mint street, Thulasingam street, Periya Naicken street, Chinna naicken street, NSC Bose Road, General Muthaiah street, TV basin street, PKG Area, Thandavarayan street, Arunachalam Street, Thirupalli street, K.N.Agraharam, Layour Chinna Thambi Street, K.N.Tank Road, Petha Naicken street, Iron Manga street, Veerappan street, Kalyanapuram Housing Board, Walltax Road, Jatkapuram kanthappa Street, Murukkapp street, Ela kanthappa street, Edayapalayam, Ponnappan street, Vengatrayan street, Ramanan road, Audhiyappa street, Vaikunda Vaithiyar street, Kalathipillai street, Irulappan street, Elephant Gate street, Chandrappa street, Ayya Mudali street, Audiyappa street, Godown street, Govindappa street, Wall tax main road, M.S.Nagar, Housing Board, Wood warf I, II, III lane, Kannaiah Naidu street, Perumal Mudali street, Kondithope Police Qtrs, Padavattamman street, TA Naidu street, Theru Lane, Pedunaicken street, North wall road.

Porur: B.T. Nagar Main Road, Rajagopalapuram, Cholan Nagar, Chakrapani Nagar, Sapapathi Nagar Thirumudivakkam, Murugan Koil Main Road, Melaandai Street, Nalleeswarar Nagar, Temple Town, Paalavarayan Kulakarai Street, Babu Nagar, Jagannathpuram.

Vyasarpadi: V.S.Mani Nagar, KVT Town Phase-I&II, Secrete Officers Colony, Andal Nagar, J.K.Mahal, Chenna thoppu, Saraswathy Nagar.

Guindy: Ram Nagar, Part of BV nagar, MGR road, part of kanagambal colony, part of viswanathapuram, part of Nehru colony, College road, Joseph street, Kuppusamy street, Govindasamy street, Gandhi salai, Ellaimuthamman koil street, kumaran street, Vempuliamman koil street, Church street, Krishna samay street.

Avadi: Lakshmipuram, Pammadukulam, Periyar nagar, Lakshmipuram, Eswran nagar, Sarathkandigai, Gandhi nagar.

Pallavaram: Nagalkeni, Kadapperi, Maninaikkar street, Jayaraman nagar, Durgaiamman street, Neervannan street, Kulakkarai street, Lakshmipuram, Kvivraj flats, Ganga street, Bharathidasan street.

K.K.Nagar: Alwarthirunagar section, Brindavan nagar, Venkateswara nagar, Yogam Garden, Devi Karumari amman nagar, part of Arcot Road.

Siruseri: CTS, ITC, Sipcot Siruseri.