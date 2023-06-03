Chennai tea shop worker leaves for brother who was aboard Coromondel Express

CHENNAI: Rakesh Yadav from Bihar is a tense man. His brother Akhilesh Yadav had boarded the ill-fated Coromandel Express yesterday from Kolkata and had called him after the train left the station.

Akhilesh works in a tea shop at Kelambakkam in Chennai and got married a month ago in his native palace in Bihar. Rakesh also works in a tea shop and has left for Balasore on a train from Chennai to check the whereabouts of his brother.

Rakesh told media persons in Chennai: "I hope he is fine and well."

Rakesh, however, said that he is worried and that he wanted to reach Balasore at the earliest. Akhilesh had boarded a general compartment of the ill-fated Coromandel Express.

Coromandel Express is a super fast train plying between Shalimar in Kolkata and Chennai, making it attractive for those in South India. Many Keralites also take this train as from Chennai.