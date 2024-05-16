Chennai student kills self after losing money in online rummy

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old physiotherapy student, allegedly addicted to online rummy, died by suicide inside his room in Korukkupet on Wednesday. Police said the youngster took the extreme step after losing money in the game.



According to police sources, Danush was allegedly addicted to online rummy and had lost a sizeable amount of money. After running out of cash to play, he had been asking his father, Munusamy, a lorry driver, for money to continue playing. But Munusamy refused, saying he didn't have enough money.

After Danush persisted and asked for Rs 24,000, Munusamy finally relented and paid him the Rs 4,000 that he had in hand. The youth took the money and went to him room.

When he didn't come out for a long time, his family members began to get worried and went to check on him. However, the door it was locked from inside. They immediately informed the police, who broke open the door and found Danush dead.

The police have registered a case and are investigating how much money Danush had lost in online rummy and how long he had been playing. His body has been sent to Government Stanley Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination.