Chennai Special court sends two youngsters to 12 years jail for possessing LSD

CHENNAI: A special court in Chennai has sentenced two youngsters to 12 years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing LSD stamps, a psychedelic drug.

The principal special court under the NDPS Act found both the youngsters guilty under sections 235 (2) Cr. P.C and 8 (c), 22 (c) of the NDPS Act and sentenced them to 12 years of rigorous imprisonment with Rs.1.2 lakh as fine.

The prosecution, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Chennai submitted that the intelligence officer received secret information on March 4, 2020, regarding the peddling of LSD near Ormes Road, Kilpauk.

Based on the information a team of NCB personnel went to the spot and set up surveillance to nab the offenders. During the surveillance, the team spotted the accused on suspicion that a person driving a two-wheeler handed a cover to another person, after noticing the NCB team the suspicious person on the two-wheeler, fled the spot, said the prosecution. Based on the suspicion the NCB team intercepted the person who received the cover.

After the inquiry it was found that he is Mehul Bafna from Sowcarpet, when the team searched the belongings of the accused and found 91 LSD stamps weighing 1.83 grams, said the prosecution.

The preliminary inquiry revealed that the person who gave the LSD stamps was Aqeel Ahamed and he was supplying the LSD stamps to Mehul Bafna to compensate his Rs.1 lakh debt.

After receiving the statement the NCB team nabbed Aqwwl Ahamed and arrested both the accused under the NDPS Act.

However, both the accused pleaded not guilty and contended the prosecution booked a foisted case against them.

The court found both the accused guilty and sentenced them to 12 years of rigorous imprisonment.