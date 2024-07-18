Chennai Sessions court dismisses Senthilbalaji's discharge plea, orders to produce him

CHENNAI: The principal sessions court, Chennai ordered to produce arrested former minister V Senthilbalaji for framing of charges in the prevention of money laundering act (PMLA) case and dismissed his plea to discharge him from the case.

Principal sessions judge S Alli heard the discharge petition moved by Senthilbalaji and listed for orders on Thursday.

The judge also heard the two new petitions moved by Senthilbalaji seeking to serve the original counterfoils of City Union Bank, Karur related to the PMLA case, and forensic assistance to test the genuinity of the bank documents served to him.

The counsel for Senthilbalaji raised serious doubts over the genuinity of the documents served earlier by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED).

However, the ED objected to the submission and said that Senthilbalaji is filing petition after petition in a motive to stall the investigation.

After the submission the judge dismissed all the petitions of Senthilbalaji including his discharge plea.

The matter was posted to July 22 for framing charges.

Subsequently, the judge also extended the judicial custody of Senthilbalaji until July 22.