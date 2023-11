Chennai rain: Kolathur, Ambattur receive highest rainfall from 6 pm to 7 pm

CHENNAI: Ambattur (54.3 mm) and Kolathur (62.4 mm) received highest amount of rainfall from 6 pm to 7 pm in the heavy downpour the city faced during the evening of Wednesday. The rainfall resulted in inundation of several roads in the Chennai.

The Greater Chennai Corporation has publishrd a record of rainfall in all the 16 zones for the past hour.

While the zones that received less rains are: Adyar Eco Park (Zone 13) - 14.7 mm; Mugalivakkam (Zone 12, Division 156) - 15.0 mm and Teynampet (Zone 9) - 17.1 mm.

Chennai witnessed heavy rainfall since 4:30 pm - 5 pm. Here are the Zone-wise rainfall received by all the zones :

(In mm)

Zone 01 Kathivakkam

46.8

Zone 02 Division 15 Manali

21.9

Zone 03 Madhavaram

27.6

Zone 03 Puzhal

36.6

Zone 06 Division 65 Kolathur

62.4

Zone 06 T.V.K Nagar

44.4

Zone 07 Ambattur

54.3

Zone 07 Unit 18 Division 81 Vanagaram

39.6

Zone 08 Anna Nagar

24.0

Zone 08 Anna Nagar Malar Colony

32.7

Zone 09 Teynampet

17.1

Zone 10 Kodambakkam

30.6

Zone 11 UNIT 32 MADURAVOYAL

23.7

Zone 11 Valasaravakkam

22.2

Zone 12 Division 156 Mugalivakkam

15.0

Zone 13 Adyar Eco Park

14.7