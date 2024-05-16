Chennai police rescue eight child workers from gold jewellery making units in Park Town area

CHENNAI: Eight children working at a jewellery manufacturing unit in the city were rescued at Park Town by a joint team of police and labour department officials on Wednesday.



The eight children, below 18 years old, were rescued from as many as four different manufacturers located at Elakandappan street and Nannian street.

As per the complaint from S Venketesan (41), the sub-inspector of Child Labour Prevention Force of Labour division, the C2 Elephant Gate police station had registered a case on the unit owners.

The case has been registered under the prvisisons of of 3 (A) 14 ( (ii) Child and Adolescent Labour Prohibition and Regulation Act.

The rescued children are all boys from West Bengal aged between 15 to 17 years. They have been sent to the Kasimedu Child Welfare Committee (CWC) for care and protection.