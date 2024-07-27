Chennai: Police probing threatening call about kidnapping of college student

CHENNAI: City police are on the lookout for two persons who made a call to a woman, a resident of Anna Nagar claiming that her college-going daughter was kidnapped and was with them on Friday.

To make the woman believe, the callers made a sound imitating the college student.

The callers cut the call and told that they would call within an hour informing about the ransom.

However, the woman alerted her son, who went to the girl's college and confirmed that she is in the college premises after which the family alerted the police.

Preliminary probe revealed that the callers made a call through VPN (virtual private network).

Thirumangalam Police have sought the help of the cyber crime wing to trace the caller.