Begin typing your search...
Chennai: Police officer transferred for reckless driving under influence of alcohol
The said incident unfolded on the Tambaram-Mannivakkam road in Mudichur late last night when a man named Vignesh was traveling with a relative on a two-wheeler.
CHENNAI: reckless driving, police officer, social media outcry, Ramadhurai, head constable, Kannagi Nagar Police Station, armed forces transfer, Tambaram-Mannivakkam road, Mudichur, Vignesh, inebriated condition, captured on video, online outrage, swift action
Next Story