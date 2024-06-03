Begin typing your search...

Chennai: Police officer transferred for reckless driving under influence of alcohol

The said incident unfolded on the Tambaram-Mannivakkam road in Mudichur late last night when a man named Vignesh was traveling with a relative on a two-wheeler.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|3 Jun 2024 2:14 PM GMT
Chennai: Police officer transferred for reckless driving under influence of alcohol
X

Screengrab from the video

CHENNAI: reckless driving, police officer, social media outcry, Ramadhurai, head constable, Kannagi Nagar Police Station, armed forces transfer, Tambaram-Mannivakkam road, Mudichur, Vignesh, inebriated condition, captured on video, online outrage, swift action

reckless drivingpolice officersocial media outcryRamadhurai
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X