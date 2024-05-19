Chennai police fine costly bikes for speeding on ECR

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Police imposed a fine on costly bikes for speeding over 100 kmph on the East Coast Road on Sunday.

As per the notification, light motor vehicles (cars) can go at a maximum speed of 60 km per hour (kmph), while two-wheelers are permitted to go up to 50 kmph of speed.

Heavy motor vehicles have to stick to a maximum speed limit of 50 kmph and autorickshaws to 40 kmph. However, in residential areas, all categories of vehicles should go at 30 kmph or below it.