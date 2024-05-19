Begin typing your search...

Chennai police fine costly bikes for speeding on ECR

Greater Chennai Police imposed a fine on costly bikes for speeding over 100 kmph on the East Coast Road on Sunday.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|19 May 2024 6:49 AM GMT
Representative Image

As per the notification, light motor vehicles (cars) can go at a maximum speed of 60 km per hour (kmph), while two-wheelers are permitted to go up to 50 kmph of speed.

Heavy motor vehicles have to stick to a maximum speed limit of 50 kmph and autorickshaws to 40 kmph. However, in residential areas, all categories of vehicles should go at 30 kmph or below it.

ChennaiGCPCostly BikesEast Coast RoadECRBike Speed
