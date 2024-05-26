Chennai police conduct cyber crime workshop for women personnel

CHENNAI: A one-day workshop was held at the Greater Chennai Police commissioner’s office in Vepery on Saturday for AWPS (All Women Police Station) personnel to refresh their knowledge on investigation of cyber crimes against women and children.

Around 100 women personnel including Inspectors of police and other personnel participated in the workshop.

G Vanitha, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Against Women and Children (CAWC) and Inspector Veerachamy, Cyber Crime Wing participated in the workshop and spoke about cyber crimes committed against the vulnerable persons through Facebook, Instagram and other social media.

They also discussed about ways to effectively deal with the problems and pitfalls in handling case files and capturing clues in cyber crimes against women and children, an official release stated.