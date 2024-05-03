Chennai police arrest trio including college student for bike theft; 12 vehicles recovered

CHENNAI: City Police arrested a trio including a college student for their alleged involvement in a series of bike theft incidents in the Chennai and neighbouring Tambaram and Avadi Commissionerates. Police seized 12 two wheelers from the accused.

Virugambakkam Police had registered a case based on a complaint from S Manoj Kumar (21) of Saligramam. Manoj Kumar's bike which was parked outside his house was stolen on April 27 after which he filed a police complaint.

A police team which was probing the complaint zeroed in on the suspects based on CCTV footage and arrested L Srinath (22) of Mangadu, R Deepan Kumar (20) of Tiruverkadu and P Thangaraj (22) of Iyyapanthangal.

According to a police officer, "Two of them- Srinath and Deepan Kumar are first time offenders while Thangaraj is a truck driver and was previously arrested for stealing iron rods from a metro rail construction site five months ago."

Deepan Kumar is a final year BBA student at a private college in Thiruvallur while Srinath has completed college, the official added.

The trio got into stealing two wheelers on the prodding of a previous offender, V Lokesh (20) of Mangadu, who was the main accused in the CMRL theft case registered by R11 Royala Nagar Police.

"They had stolen the vehicles and dumped them at a secluded location off Cheyyar in Kancheepuram district, " the official said.

All three of them were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.