Chennai police arrest main accused in Saidapet murder case

CHENNAI: The city police on Friday arrested three more accused in connection with the murder of a 25-year-old history-sheeter in his home in Nandanam on Wednesday night.



S Gowtham of CIT Nagar East was hacked to death by a six-member gang who barged into his house and attacked him with weapons.

Investigations revealed that Gowtham was done to death by a gang led by S Rajkiran, the ex-husband of Gowtham's wife, Priya. Priya along with Gowtham had allegedly attempted to murder Rajkiran few months ago, police investigations revealed. To take revenge over this, Rajkiran assembled a gang and murdered Gowtham.

Hours after Gowtham's murder, police arrested V Rajabhai (28) of Teynampet, K Suresh (27) of T Nagar and N Pradeep (26) of Teynampet.



Meanwhile, a special team of Saidapet police conducted intensive searches and on Friday, police arrested the prime suspect, R Rajkiran (30) of T Nagar, and J Manikandan (30) of T Nagar and R Sukumar (22) of Ezhil Nagar.

All the accused were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.