History sheeter shacks up with woman in Nandanam, her husband stabs him to death

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old history-sheeter, who was living with the wife of another man, was murdered in Nandanam on Wednesday night. The woman’s husband allegedly led a sixmember gang to eliminate him.

Police said Gautham, an autorickshaw driver, was a history-sheeter with 12 criminal cases pending against him under different police limits. For over a year, he lived with Priya, wife of another history-sheeter, S Rajkiran of Teynampet.

Rajkiran, who was upset with Priya, hatched a plot to kill Gautham with the help of her cousin R Sugumar, alias Kaathaa of Kannagi Nagar.

Around 11.30 pm on Wednesday, the six-member gang barged into the house and murdered him with knives. By the time the Saidapet police team reached the scene, N Pradeep and V Raja Bhai of Teynampet, and K Suresh of T Nagar surrendered at the Teynampet police station and were handed over to Saidapet police. The search for the other three suspects is underway.