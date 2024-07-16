Chennai police arrest Andhra man who showed Rs 50 note to divert attention and steal Rs 3 lakh cash

CHENNAI: City police on Monday arrested a 32-year-old man from Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh, for allegedly diverting the attention of a woman biker and stealing Rs 3 lakh cash from a pouch above the fuel tank, earlier this month, near Valasaravakkam.

On July 3, the victim, S Bharathi (23) of Alwarthirungar, had withdrawn Rs 3 lakh from the bank and kept the cash in the pouch above the fuel tank on his bike and rode home. After getting home, as he waited for the door to be opened, the accused approached Bharathi and showed him a Rs 50 note which he claimed to have found on the road and asked if it belonged to Bharathi. When Bharathi got off his bike to check if the Rs 50 note was his, the accused took the bundle of cash from the pouch and fled.

Valasaravakkam Police who registered a case in the matter persued CCTV footage and zeroed in on the suspect.

On Monday, they arrested the accused, identified as B Rajasekar of Chittoor, a serial offender who has criminal cases against him in Tiruttani, Uthukottai, R K Pet, and Pallipet police stations.

Police recovered Rs 35,000 in cash from the accused.

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.