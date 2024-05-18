Chennai police arrest 20-year-old burglar for kidnapping, sexually abusing children in Chengalpattu

CHENNAI: Police on Friday arrested a 20-year-old youth who used to kidnap and misbehave with minor children in Chengalpattu. Police said that Abdul Kadhir of Reddyarpet in Pondicherry was also a burglar with many pending cases against him in Pondicherry and was wanted by the police for the past few months.

Recently, the Chengalpattu police received several complaints that children aged 10-13 years were being kidnapped by unidentified men and sexually abused. After abusing the victims in a secluded area, they would then abandon them.

Subsequently, Chengalpattu police formed a special team for investigation and found that Abdul Kadhir was one of the kidnappers who misbehaved with minors. On Wednesday night, the police surrounded Abdul Kadhir in Tambaram who tried to run away from them but got hit by a car and sustained injuries. Later, the police took him to the Chengalpattu GH and admitted him for treatment.

On Friday, the Chengalpattu Town police arrested him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and remanded him to judicial custody in prison.