Chennai: Passenger caught smoking on flight, removed and booked

CHENNAI: A passenger, Arumugam (30), from Ramanathapuram district, was caught smoking on an IndiGo flight from Chennai to Kuala Lumpur yesterday night. The flight was delayed by an hour due to the incident.

As the flight was preparing for takeoff, the cabin crew noticed Arumugam smoking in his seat. Despite repeated warnings from the crew and other passengers, he continued to smoke. The crew then alerted the pilot, who informed the Chennai airport authorities.

The flight was halted, and security personnel boarded the plane to remove Arumugam and he was offloaded. He was handed over to the Chennai airport police, who arrested him and filed a case against him for violating aviation rules and smoking on a flight.

The flight, with 173 passengers, took off an hour late at 11.07 pm. Arumugam's journey to Malaysia was cancelled, and he was charged with violating aviation rules and smoking on a flight. Further investigation is underway.