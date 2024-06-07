Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board to conduct monthly redressal grievance meeting on Saturday

CHENNAI: As the Election Commission of India lifted the model code of conduct, the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) to conduct redressal grievance meeting on Saturday in the city.

Several issues including sewage overflow and drinking water contamination were witnessed in the residential areas but it was not addressed immediately due to the restrictions.

The metro water board conducts redressal grievance meetings on the second Saturday every month, due to Lok Sabha election the model code of conduct restrictions came into force on May 16, there was no meeting organised by the local body.

It was extremely difficult for the public to raise complaints to the concerned department for any civic issue.

"The metro water supplied through the pipeline and hand pump was contaminated for over a week, though multiple complaints raised to the authorities of the metro water board there was no response. Usually, if there is a prolonged issue we would raise it in the monthly grievance meeting. The higher authorities would ensure immediate action has been taken," said K Gopal, a resident of Royapuram.

The monthly redressal grievance meeting will be held on Saturday from 10 am to 1 pm at the concerned metro water area office in the city.

The department urged the public to attend the meeting and raise the issues related to the metro water board such as water supply, sewage stagnation, drinking water contamination, and new connections for drinking water and sewage in the residential area.

In addition, as the city continues to witness rainfall and ahead of northeast monsoon, residents can raise queries related to rainwater harvesting.

Also, the metro water board authorities would create awareness on the importance of rainwater harvesting.