Chennai Metro Water sets up circular pipeline that connects all water sources with distribution points

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) has planned to set up a circular water pipeline that connects all water sources with distribution points to ensure equal and uninterrupted water distribution across the city, according to officials.

An official of the Metro Water stated that this project would prevent water crises, especially for the residents of south Chennai where the water would be supplied from any desalination plants once the project is completed.

“As of now, the drinking water is supplied from the desalination plant and reservoirs to the nearby areas. If there is any crisis in the water supply, it would be alternated through tankers. After the circular water pipeline project is established, water from the sources and desalination plants will be supplied across the city,” said a senior official with Metro Water.

For instance, the water from the Minjur desalination plant is supplied only to the areas in north Chennai as of now. After the completion of this project, the water can be supplied to any place in the city. “The water demand in the southern part of the city has increased recently, pushing us to integrate the water management system.

This circular water pipeline initiative will help to supply water from any desalination plants or water sources to prevent drinking water crises in any part of the city. The process is expected to begin after an official announcement made in the State assembly session this month,” the official added.

The Metro Water Board which was supplying 1,000 MLD of drinking water increased it to 1,075 MLD at the peak of the summer, which is the highest amount of drinking water supplied ever since the Metro Water Board was started.

As the Veeranam reservoir is dry, the board managed to supply uninterrupted drinking water supply from Chembarambakkam reservoir and 150 MLD from Nemmeli desalination plant to various areas in Kodambakkam, Valasaravakkam, Alandur and Adyar zones.

“By 2026, the 400 MLD desalination plant at Perur will be completed and it will be an additional source to supply drinking water in the city. Even if the Chennai corporation’s limits are extended in the future, we will be able to provide uninterrupted water supply to the people, when we complete this project,” stated the official.