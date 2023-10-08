Chennai Metro Rail service extended till Sunday midnight for IND vs AUS match

CHENNAI: With the India-Australia World Cup cricket match scheduled at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, on Sunday, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has announced plans to extend the Metro Rail service till 12 midnight.

As per the press note, expecting an intense showdown, CMRL and Tamil Nadu Cricket Association have signed an MoU to ensure a seamless transportation experience for cricket fans.

“Hence, to facilitate the convenience of the fans returning after the match, the metro service will be extended by an additional hour beyond the regular operational hours, running until 12:00 a.m.,” the press note stated.

The extended train service will be operated in the following pattern:

Blue Line: Trains from Government Estate station will be operated towards Airport Station and Wimco Nagar Depot Station based on passenger crowds.



Subsequently, in Green Line, trains from Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MG Ramachandran Central Metro station will be operated towards St Thomas Mount station at a frequency of 15 minutes.

Intercorridor service will not be operated from 11 p.m. to 12 a.m. on match days.

Furthermore, CMRL announced that match-goers holding a valid match ticket will be able to avail of a free metro train return journey from Government Estate Metro station to their destination, ensuring a smooth and safe transit post-match.

“However, passengers are required to take valid Metro train tickets from respective stations to Government Estate Metro station,” the press note added.