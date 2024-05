Chennai Metro Rail & Metro Water works: Traffic diversions announced on OMR, check details here

CHENNAI: Citing Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) and CMWSSB (Chennai Metro Water and Sewerage Services Board) works at Kumaran Nagar junction on Rajiv Gandhi Salai (OMR), Tambaram city police have announced traffic diversions on OMR until the works are completed.

Accordingly, Vehicles intending to travel towards Navalur, Kelambakkam from Sholinganallur junction shall proceed as usual while vehicles intending to go towards Nookampalayam road and Tsunami quarters in Semmencherry will have to take U turn at Sathyabama junction and take left at Kumaran nagar junction.

Vehicles from Tsunami quarters and Nookampalayam road intending to go towards Kelambakkam shall take left at Kumaran Nagar junction, take a U turn 150 metres away and then go towards Navalur and Kelambakkam, an official release stated.

Vehicles from Thiruvalluvar Salai shall take left to reach Navalur and take an U turn at Sathyabama junction to reach Tsunami quarters and Sholinganallur.

Vehicles coming from Navalur intending to go towards Thiruvallur Salai shall take the U turn after Kumaran Nagar junction to reach their destination.