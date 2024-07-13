Chennai Metro Rail Ltd to build 3rd depot for Phase II in Semmanchery

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) will be constructing its third depot for phase II in Semmanchery. Earlier, it had planned to construct it in Siruseri SIPCOT, but now it would be in Semmanchery after a large space is being studied currently.

Speaking to DT Next, CMRL officials said that the government land was identified in Semmanchery for the construction of a depot, as part of corridor 3.

“The plan for the construction of the depot is in study. The TN government will be funding the construction, and a Detailed Project Report (DPR) has already been completed. Also, the tender document is in preparation,” pointed out the official.

Once the funding is arranged and the tender is awarded, the construction of the Semmanchery depot will take two-and-half-years. The depot will be used for property development too. In the case of SIPCOT, stabling lines will be constructed to park 4 trains of 6 coaches.

Meanwhile, the other two depots in phase II are being constructed at Poonamallee on corridor 4, between Lighthouse and Poonamallee Bypass, and Madhavaram depot on corridor 5 between Madhavaram and Shollinganallur Metro stations.

For corridors 1 and 2, the CMRL is operating two depots – one each at Koyambedu and Wimco Nagar.