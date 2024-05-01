Chennai Meenambakkam sizzles at 40.7 degree Celsius, Karur touches 44 degree Celsius

CHENNAI: Though the peak summer season is yet to begin in Tamil Nadu, Chennai Meenambakkam sizzled with 40.7 degree Celsius on Wednesday, which is the highest maximum temperature recorded this year so far.

At least 20 weather stations in the state have recorded over 100 degree Fahrenheit on Wednesday, of which Karur

reported 111.2 degree Fahrenheit (44 Degree Celsius ) all time hottest day since 1985. Even before the 'Kathri Veyil' started in the state, several districts had touched 40 degree Celsius in April.

In the last 24 hours, the maximum temperature was above normal by 2 - 4.5 degree Celsius over a few pockets in the plains of interior Tamil Nadu.

Of which, the highest maximum temperature was recorded in Karur with 44 degree Celsius (111.2 degree Fahrenheit).

In 1985, Karur weather station recorded 42 degree Celsius, almost after 39 years severe heat wave conditions witnessed in the interior district, as per Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai.

Vellore recorded 43.7 degree Celsius, Erode 43.6 degree Celsius, Trichy 43.1 degree Celsius and Tiruthanni recorded 42.5 degree Celsius on Wednesday.

Yellow warning for heat wave conditions is likely to continue for the next two days over north interior districts of Tamil Nadu.

The maximum temperature might surge by 3-5 degree Celsius and recorded above 43 degree Celsius in coastal and interior areas.

K Srikanth, an independent weather blogger stated, "Karur has recorded the highest maximum temperature in Tamil Nadu so far. Also, Dharmapuri possibly records its hottest day ever in the past 50 years with 41.5 degree Celsius on Wednesday. The earlier hottest day was 41.4 degree Celsius recorded in 1991. In the meanwhile Trichy airport records 43.1 degree Celsius which is the second hottest day during May and the third hottest overall since 1888."