Chennai Mayor flags off educational tours for Class 4 and 5 corporation school students

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Corporation Mayor R Priya flagged off educational tour vehicles for Class 4 and 5 students, studying in corporation primary and middle schools in the city, at Ripon Building on Thursday.

A total of 1,255 students from 18 primary schools participated in the flagging off ceremony for the educational tour.

24,700 students from 208 primary schools and 130 middle schools from Chennai are scheduled to visit educational destinations such as Chennai Children's Park, Birla Planetarium, Anna Centenary Library, Signal Park, Police Museum, Vandalur Zoo, and Perambur Rail Museum, during the current academic year.

The educational tours will take place from the second week of July 2024 to December 2024. These tours aim to enhance the learning experiences and overall development of the school students.

A total of Rs 47.25 lakh has been allocated for educational tours for Corporation school students in the city. In the initial phase,

298 buses have been allocated at a cost of Rs 31.29 lakh to transport the students.

The tours will be conducted in phases, with the first phase commencing on Thursday.

The 1,255 students from 18 primary schools include those from Patel Nagar, Harinarayananpet, Cooks Road, Ennore Kuppa, Annai Sivagami Nagar, 55 Puthiya Nappalayam, and Manali New Town.

"The educational tours will be conducted weekly zone-wise and will conclude by the end of December 2024. The remaining middle school students will go on the tour in the next academic year. School headmasters will be given appropriate directions to ensure the students' safety," said Mayor R Priya.