Chennai man punches colleague to death for proposing to his estranged wife

CHENNAI: Police on Saturday arrested a 34-year-old man after he punched his co-worker to death at his workplace after an argument leading to his death in Thoraipakkam on Friday night.

Police said that the deceased expressed love interest on a woman, who had recently separated from the accused, which led to the bad blood between the two men.

The deceased was identified as V Hariharan (34) of Lakshmipuram, Thiruvanmiyur, working at a private firm at Sakthi Nagar, Thoraipakkam.

On Friday night, Hariharan had an argument with Dharanidharan of the same company, allegedly over a woman. As the verbal duel escalated, Dharanidharan punched Hariharan on the face after which the latter fell unconscious.

Alarmed, Dharanidharan fled the scene. Other workers in the firm who noticed the incident rushed Hariharan to a hospital where he was declared as brought dead.

Thoraipakkam Police registered a case and recovered the body and sent it to a government hospital for post mortem. Police registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and arrested A Dharanidharan (34) of Puducherry.

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.