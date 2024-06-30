Chennai man orders biriyani online, finds dead worm in raita

CHENNAI: A customer who ordered a biriyani got a shock when he discovered a dead worm in the raita served with his meal.

Jagadeesh who is from Villivakkam had ordered the rice from Buhari Hotel in Shenoy Nagar via Zomato. Upon receiving his order, Jagadeesh was shocked to find a dead worm inside the raita that accompanied his biriyani.

Jagadeesh immediately reported the unsettling discovery to the hotel management. In response, they offered him a replacement meal as compensation for the inconvenience caused.

Recent reports of cockroaches and frozen centipedes in meals to a human finger in ice cream have raised widespread alarm among the public who have expressed concerns about eating or ordering online.