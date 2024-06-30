Begin typing your search...

Chennai man orders biriyani online, finds dead worm in raita

Jagadeesh who is from Villivakkam had ordered the rice from Buhari Hotel in Shenoy Nagar via Zomato.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|30 Jun 2024 2:15 PM GMT
Chennai man orders biriyani online, finds dead worm in raita
X

Dead worm found in raita (Photo:X)

CHENNAI: A customer who ordered a biriyani got a shock when he discovered a dead worm in the raita served with his meal.

Jagadeesh who is from Villivakkam had ordered the rice from Buhari Hotel in Shenoy Nagar via Zomato. Upon receiving his order, Jagadeesh was shocked to find a dead worm inside the raita that accompanied his biriyani.

Jagadeesh immediately reported the unsettling discovery to the hotel management. In response, they offered him a replacement meal as compensation for the inconvenience caused.

Recent reports of cockroaches and frozen centipedes in meals to a human finger in ice cream have raised widespread alarm among the public who have expressed concerns about eating or ordering online.

Also Read:Editorial: Case of exploding mangoes
Chennai biriyanidead worm in raitaBuhari Hotel Shenoy Nagaronline food order
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    sidekick