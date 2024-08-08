Chennai man blackmails minor cousin, takes her to Mumbai, sexually assaults her after spiking drink

CHENNAI: The city police on Wednesday arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting his 19-year-old cousin after spiking her drink with sedatives at a hotel in Mumbai.

He was nabbed from a hideout in Telangana and brought to Chennai and remanded in custody.

The minor girl was employed at her father’s showroom where her cousin also worked. As the duo had gone missing on July 24, her father filed a complaint. Based on it, the Maduravoyal police traced the girl to Mumbai.

Police said that the the man had brought the victim to Chennai on July 27 where he filmed her half-naked. By blackmailing her with the clip, he coerced her to travel to Mumbai with him. He also asked her to bring along Rs 1 lakh in cash and gold ornaments belonging to her.

After reaching Mumbai, he took her to a hotel room where he gave her spiked drinks and sexually assaulted her. Later, he abandoned her and escaped the place, police said.

Meanwhile, cops managed to trace the man to a hideout in Telangana and arrested him on Wednesday.