Chennai man arrested for murdering father

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|8 Aug 2024 5:17 AM GMT
Representative Image

CHENNAI: A 38-year-old man, Rojesh, has been arrested for allegedly murdering his father, Veeraiya (65), at their residence in Adi Dravidar Colony in Ernavoor in the city on Thursday.

According to police, Veeraiya had a quarrel with his wife, Nagammal, on Wednesday night, and pushed her out of the house. Infuriated by this, Veeraiya's son, Rojesh, got into a fight with his father and hit him on the head with a plunger, causing severe injuries.

Veeraiya fell to the ground and died shortly after. Rojesh fled the scene on a bicycle.

A neighbour, Kondaiya, who witnessed the incident, called for an ambulance and informed the police.

The Ennore police have registered a case and arrested Rojesh and are questioning him.

The body of Veeraiya has been sent for a post-mortem examination at the Stanley Government Hospital.

Veeraiya was working as a housekeeping staff at a school in Manali Pudhunagar and is survived by his wife, three daughters, and a son, Rojesh.

