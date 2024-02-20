Chennai hosts its first ‘secret villa brainstorming’

CHENNAI: Makers Tribe and Deepak Network Achievers hosted a unique event in the city recently. Titled Villa 409 - Launch House the three-day event was about co-creation and launching a business.

“Around 14 people from different backgrounds like founders, solopreneurs, content creators, brand strategists, solution architects, cyber security consultants, freelancers, developers, and digital marketers, participated in this social experience. The aim was to co-create and launch their products/services within 48 hours. Numerous discussions happened covering a wide array of topics including ideas, products, startups, and more,” says Jaya Shakthi Kannan, founder of Makers Tribe.

The young entrepreneur considers the event as a unique social experiment, aimed at harnessing the diverse skills of participants. “I facilitated the engagement of participants by guiding the event. Deepak from DNA orchestrated the entire show. Thina from Think-Digital assisted in coordinating Villa 409. Additionally, six influencers attended as guests to encourage participants and promote the products/services developed at Villa 409 Launch House.

Arun Prakash, Founder of Guvi, graced the event as a chief guest and shared his entrepreneurial journey with the participants. By the end of the three days, participants began to see results, securing leads and sales for their businesses, or at the very least, obtaining a clear roadmap for their ventures. Moreover, the event fostered lifelong friendships and created good memories for all involved,” shares Shakthi.

Not akin to Shark Tank, this initiative isn’t groundbreaking; but similar ‘secret villa brainstorming’ sessions occur worldwide. “So, why not bring this concept to Chennai? We are planning to do similar events every three months.” Shakthi muses, believing the city is ripe for such an experience.