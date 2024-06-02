Chennai hit by bomb threats again, security sweep at airport and other locations

CHENNAI: An email warning of bombs being placed in prominent and sensitive locations in Chennai, including the airport and YMCA, kept the officials on their toes on Sunday morning.

After receiving the threat mail, the authorities deployed bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) personnel and sniffer dogs to these sites to conduct thorough searches. The primary focus was on the Chennai airport, where extensive security checks were carried out to ensure the safety of passengers and staff.

After a detailed investigation, officials confirmed that the bomb threat was a hoax. No explosives were found at any of the locations. The police are now working to trace the source of the email and identify those responsible for the false alarm.

This incident caused significant disruption and heightened security measures at the affected sites.

It may be noted that just one week ago, two hoax bomb threat emails were received by a private airline and two media houses.

In the hoax mail, it was mentioned that the bomb would explode in Chennai airport within a week.

The police have also registered a case and are trying to identify the people behind the hoax bomb threat.