Chennai airport receives two hoax bomb threat e-mails
This made airport officials immediately increase their security arrangements.
CHENNAI: As per a Maalaimalar report, Chennai airport received two e-mail threats late on Sunday night and early morning today, alleging that bombs have been placed at five locations across the airport, and will explode one after the other.
Police began investigation and later discovered that the threat was a hoax.
