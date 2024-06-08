Chennai girl becomes India's youngest PADI-certified scuba diver

CHENNAI: Thaaragai Aarathana has had a special bond with the ocean since age five. Now, at ten years old, the young girl from Karappakam has been certified as India's youngest female PADI (Professional Association of Diving Instructors) junior open-water scuba diver. Aravind Tharunsri, her father, a scuba diving expert and instructor, encouraged Aarathana to explore the underwater world from an early age.

“I am so happy and proud of this achievement. Now, I can dive anywhere in the world and am eagerly looking forward to it. I want to visit more countries and explore the marine world,” Aarathana says excitedly.

What makes 10-year-old Aarathana stand out from other young divers is her commitment to raising awareness about marine life by collecting tons of plastic whenever she dives. “After noticing ocean pollution and how it affects marine life, I told my father I wanted to do something about it. That’s how I started participating in ocean and shore clean-ups with my dad, who has been doing this for over 19 years,” she explains.

Thaaragai Aarathana under the water collecting plastic

A few months ago, Aravind gifted his daughter a camera, sparking her interest in underwater photography.

"When my dad is training someone, I take photographs. I've also started identifying and documenting species. I aim to become a diving instructor and help create awareness about ocean contamination. I cannot clean all the plastic alone, so I urge youngsters to come forward and support my mission. Change should start at home - try to avoid plastic as much as possible in any way you can. First, clean your house, then clean your street and surroundings," the young girl shares.

Aravind is happy because his daughter can now dive anywhere in the world. “I am thrilled about this. Using her new camera, Aarathana has been identifying underwater species, taking photos, and documenting their behaviour. For example, there are more than 150 varieties of sea snakes, yet our knowledge is limited to just a few. My daughter has now taken the initiative to identify and compare other sea snakes,” says Aravind.

The diving instructor adds that he is pleased because his daughter's interests extend beyond diving. “I am proud to see such a young girl taking such an active role in ocean conservation and awareness. She has begun advocating for the importance of creating artificial reefs.”

Aravind also observes that his daughter has matured significantly.

“Previously, we would instruct her on what to say to the public and media. But now, she has started to think for herself and articulate her thoughts,” concludes the content father.