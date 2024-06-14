Evening showers likely to continue in Chennai, its suburbs for next two days: Weather experts

CHENNAI: The ongoing spell of rains in the city during evening and night hours is likely to continue for the next two days under the influence of a change in wind patterns, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said.

A trough from Telangana to the central parts of the Bay of Bengal now runs from Rayalaseema to the central Bay of Bengal across the west-central Bay of Bengal, between 3.1 km and 5.8 km above mean sea level. This has triggered rainfall activity over coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, said P Senthamarai Kannan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, RMC.

Additionally, Chennai and its suburbs might receive light to moderate rain during the evening and night hours for the next two days. The sky condition is likely to be cloudy, which brings respite from the scorching heat, the RMC official said.

Weather blogger K Srikanth also stated that isolated thunderstorms would continue over parts of north Tamil Nadu. "Like in the past few days, parts of Chennai and suburbs may see light to moderate rains during the evening hours. At times, the spell of rains could be heavy too in some places," he said.

Further, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea till June 18 as strong winds prevail over the Gulf of Mannar and the south Tamil Nadu coast.

As per RMC rainfall data, during the southwest monsoon from June 1 to 14, Tamil Nadu received 64.6 mm against the usual rainfall of 27.4 mm, which is 136 percent excess rainfall recorded in two weeks.

It is to be noted that except Kanniyakumari and Tenkasi, other districts have recorded excess rainfall during the season.

Meanwhile, a few isolated pockets of Tamil Nadu are expected to witness soaring heat with the mercury level likely to increase by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius above normal.