Chennai floods: Schools, colleges reopen in 4 districts of TN today

CHENNAI: After a week of holidays owing to rains and water stagnation, schools and colleges in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kanchipuram have started to function from Monday (Dec 11)

With heavy rains lashed out due to cyclonic storm Michaung, there has been severe waterlogging and flooding in various places which disrupts the normal life.

Many schools were also affected due to stagnation, and some were used as shelter homes for those who’s houses were hit in rains.

In this situation, the school education department has allocated Rs.1 crore to rehabilitate those schools.