Chennai Floods: Schools and colleges in City to be closed on Thursday
The decision, as stated in the official order, was taken keeping in mind the welfare of school and college going students.
CHENNAI: To enable rescue operations in the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung in Chennai, the government has declared holiday for schools and colleges on December 7 (Thursday).
Schools and colleges in Chennai and the neighbouring districts were closed from December 4 to 6.
