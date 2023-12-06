Begin typing your search...

Chennai Floods: Schools and colleges in City to be closed on Thursday

The decision, as stated in the official order, was taken keeping in mind the welfare of school and college going students.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|6 Dec 2023 8:17 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-12-06 08:41:09.0  )
Chennai Floods: Schools and colleges in City to be closed on Thursday
X
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: To enable rescue operations in the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung in Chennai, the government has declared holiday for schools and colleges on December 7 (Thursday).

The decision, as stated in the official order, was taken keeping in mind the welfare of school and college going students.

Schools and colleges in Chennai and the neighbouring districts were closed from December 4 to 6.

ChennaiChennai floodsChennai rainsTN floodsTN rainsChennai weatherGreater Chennai PoliceChennai policeRescueschools holidaycolleges holidayChennai schoolsChennai colleges
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X