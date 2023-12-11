Chennai floods: Flu and fever cases in majority of mobile medical camps

CHENNAI: The mobile medical camps and the monsoon special camps are being conducted across the city.

The residents are experiencing body ache, skin allergies, food poisoning, fungal infections and other flu like illnesses due to walking in waterlogged areas and increased mosquito menace in the areas impacted by the flood.

Dr K Thenmozhi, who coordinated and supervised the mobile medical camps in Manali and Mathur says that the continuous exposure to water has led to several infections and small wounds due to the fungal infections in the feet.

"Since these areas have a lot of industries around, there has been a mixing of toxic elements into the water. The sand that got carried with water had led to small wounds in the feet mainly. It will take a few days for people to recover from these wounds," she added.

Most of the camps are witnessing a majority of cases of fever and influenza like illnesses. The water borne diseases have not surfaced in the camps yet. The nurses and health inspectors are also explaining the risk of water contamination to the residents and educating them on chlorination and the safety of drinking water.

Ramajayam, health inspector at a health camp in Puzhal says that it is a relief that the cases related to water contamination have not surfaced yet. "The patients are also visiting the medical camps to get checked and receive their regular medications for Diabetes and Hypertension as their usual medications got over or washed away. The cases are mild in nature and the cases of diarrhoea, especially among children need more attention and are being referred for tertiary care."

The public is the need for overall check-up in the flood affected localities.

Elderly, pregnant women, newborns and the new mothers are being encouraged to make use of the camps for the check up.

Dr Sakthi Poorani, medical officer at a camp in North Chennai said that though there are no severe cases, the strength medications for elderly and multivitamins are required. With the schools reopening, the mobile medical units are also visiting the government schools to conduct the overall health checkup for the students.

"As part of the pregnancy and postnatal care, we are distributing folic acid and iron tablets at the camps. Girls and women of reproductive age can also receive sanitary napkins at the medical camps. The places which were stagnant are likely to have a higher risk of water and food contamination, which can cause typhoid or diarrhoea in the future. Thus, we urge the public to ensure that special attention is given to maintain hygiene and sanitation," she said.