Chennai epitome of culture, says Bhupender Yadav

CHENNAI: Union Minister for Labour and Employment, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav said on Sunday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been a beacon of hope to those who are toiling in the Society.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Vishwakarma scheme at Chennai, he said that India should be proud to have a dedicated Prime Minister who has been upholding the rights of the marginalised, the poor, and the needy.

Referring to the ancient language Tamil, the Yadav said that it was the Prime Minister’s decision to honour the language (Tamil) by having the sceptre (Sengol) at the New Parliament.

“Tamil Nadu is a dynamic land in the field of art, culture, education and industry. In such a land, Vishwakarma scheme has come as an effort to improve the quality of life of arts and crafts artists. By doing this, the skills of those artists will go to a more global platform and improve. The development of traditional arts and crafts artists will surely reverberate in the art and culture of Tamil Nadu. The younger generation who love modernity should also accept our tradition. That will lead to the quality of life of artistes and the development of the country,” he detailed.

Lauding Chennai, the Union minister said that the State capital is the epitome of culture.

“Positive thinking, perseverance and progress should be possible in the life of artists. Chennai, the capital city of Tamil Nadu, is the epitome of culture. Artists such as carpenters, blacksmiths, sculptors will find livelihood through this Vishwakarma scheme. So artists should participate more and benefit from this project,” Yadav noted.

Launching the scheme at Madurai, the Minister of State for health and family welfare. Prof SP Singh Baghel said that Tamil Nadu is known for its ancient art, tradition, and culture.