Chennai: Elderly man dies by suicide after suffering loss in business

CHENNAI: A 65-year-old businessman died by suicide after he jumped off the balcony of his house in Raja Annamalaipuram in the city on Saturday.

The deceased, identified as Mukund, was running an electronic parts manufacturing company near Vettuvankeni.

On Saturday night, he jumped off the balcony of the third floor of his house. He was rushed to a hospital nearby where he was declared as brought dead.

Police have sent his body for a post-mortem examination.

Investigation revealed that Mukund had suffered a loss in his business recently and was likely to have been depressed.

Abhiramapuram Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060; Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102.