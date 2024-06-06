Chennai Division of Southern Railway observes international level crossing awareness day

CHENNAI: Chennai Division of Southern Railway observed international level crossing awareness day on Thursday.

Tej Partap Singh, Additional divisional railway manager II and Ankur Chauhan, additional divisional railway manager I, flagged off the awareness campaign at Chennai divisional railway manager office.

Balamurali M, Sr divisional safety officer and other branch officers of Chennai Division participated in the programme. A weeklong safety awareness campaign is being observed in the Chennai Division from 6 to 12 June.

The awareness campaign was held at level crossing gates 26 and 27 in Tambaram - Pallavaram section and level crossing gate 33 in Tambaram- Perungalattur section.

Road users were educated on the consequences of negligence and carelessness and also using ear phones at level crossings and their impact on them.

In Chennai Central railway station, awareness posters were telecast in the digital display information boards and safety awareness campaign has also been planned for the benefit of college and school students, informed Southern Railway through a press release.

Indian Railways has eliminated unmanned level crossing gates through construction of limited use subways, road over bridges, road under bridges or closure of level crossings through diversion of road traffic. Now, manned LCs is being eliminated in a phased manner.

The objective of the campaign is to minimize the accidents at level crossings which occur on account of road/rail users failing to observe mandatory sign boards, signals, approaching trains and basic traffic safety rules, added the release.