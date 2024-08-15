Chennai cyclists celebrate India's Independence Day by greenifying Jak Nagar park with tree plantation drive

CHENNAI: As India gloriously celebrates her 78th Independence Day today, there is a sense of contentment humming in the air. It is the time of the year where all our hearts brim with pride, with a sense of fortifying our motherland.

Aalam- the philanthropic arm of Chennai Cyclists believe that preserving the country's hard won freedom implies protecting its land, water and air. What better way than to nurture Mother Earth through planting trees?

“Through our Aalam Tree Plantation Drive, our volunteers will be planting tree saplings at the Jak Nagar Park in Thirumullaivoyal,” says Lokesh Asokan, co-ordinator, Chennai Cyclists-Aalam.

Riders from the 15-plus chapters of Chennai Cyclists will be riding to the venue of the tree plantation drive, to take an active part in the plantation activities. Lokesh adds, “Each year, we identify locations around Chennai that can be greenified. Schools, colleges, and parks are some locations that are suited for such plantation drives.”

Saplings of trees that require minimum maintenance are then planted by the team volunteers.

With its huge volunteer pool, Chennai Cyclists have been able to successfully conduct three plantation drives in the past.

“Due to heavy rainfall which resulted in water logging, we were unable to launch the Tree Plantation Drive last year. In previous years, we have focused our drive to plant trees at the Shenoy Nagar Park, Avadi Corporation School and numerous other locations,” he explains.

Not just individuals, but the initiative will witness families too participating in the plantation drive. The idea of preserving the nation by improving green cover is sown into young minds along with team work.

This year, the team will be celebrating India’s independence with the volunteers lending hands for the plantation at Jak Nagar Park in Thirumullaivoyal at 6.30 am.

Lokesh adds, “Our plantation drive is more like a mini festival with dedicated hands working in unison in the early hours while the sun is still mellow.”