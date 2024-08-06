Chennai Corporation’s move to assess 50,000 buildings on poramboke lands will encourage encroachments, say activist

CHENNAI: With the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) proposing to levy property tax for buildings constructed on poramboke lands, city activists condemn the move as it would encourage encroachment of government lands.

O Unnikrishnan, a city-based activist, said that the state government issued an order in 1973 mandating that all the unobjectionable encroachments on poramboke land should be disposed or assigned without jeopardising the interests of the Slum Clearance Board (TNUHDB), as long as all the slums in Chennai city are not totally cleared.

"The order also says that only unobjectionable poramboke land which is not required by the Slum Clearance Board should be assigned to poor encroachers. As on date there are many slums in Chennai city which the Slum Clearance Board is not able to allot houses for want of government land.

Assessing property tax for 50,000 buildings on government poramboke land to rich and influential individuals violates the Revenue Standing Order (RSO), " he pointed out.

Urging the civic body not to legalize the encroachments by levying property tax, Unnikrishnan added that the buildings on objectionable poramboke land (water bodies) should be evicted among the 50,000 buildings and buildings on unobjectionable poramboke land should be removed and handed over the slum clearance board.

As per the RSO 21 (10) (iv) all the encroachments on objectionable poramboke should be demolished under Tamil Nadu Land Encroachment Act, 1905.

Based on requests from the Councillors, the civic body decided to assess property tax for the buildings constructed on poramboke lands and sent a proposal to the government.

"Even though we assess the property tax for encroachment buildings, we will include a condition saying that the assessment will not entitle the encroachers to ownership. They should vacate the land whenever the government decides to take back the land," a senior Chennai Corporation official said.

However, the encroachers should get a no-objection certificate from the revenue department for getting their buildings assessed for tax.