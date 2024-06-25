Chennai Corporation to set up single-window system to approve building plans for up to 3,500 sq feet

CHENNAI: The Town Planning Department will be introducing a single window system to facilitate the sanction of building permissions based on self-certification.

This would not require a completion certificate for residential buildings in plots up to 2,500 square feet and built up to 3,500 sq ft, a resolution passed on Monday.

The residential construction with ground or ground-plus-one-floor will be eligible for instant registration. Following the announcement by the Minister of Finance and Human Resources Management during the current fiscal year 2024-25 budget session, there were several meetings conducted to work out the modalities for the introduction of this scheme. To issue self-certification, the individual should pay the CMDA development charges, building license fees, welfare fund charges, road cut restoration charges, vacant land tax, etc.,

In the case of unapproved plot registered with a cut-off date as October 20, 2016, the individual must submit regularisation and development charges.

The resolution noted that the rate for the self-certification comes to Rs 566/sq metre on the total built-up area. These rates are applicable only for approvals issued under self-certification.