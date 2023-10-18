Chennai Corporation Red Flag assn staged protest against GCC

CHENNAI: Over 50 sanitation workers along with Chennai Corporation Red Flag Union staged a protest at north regional office of Royapuram zone (zone 5) on Wednesday against the Greater Chennai Corporation for not providing basic amenities and lack of maintenance of battery-operated vehicles (bov).

Though multiple complaints were filed to the concerned officials there has been no respite for the workers, said the members during the protest.

T Srinivasan, general secretary of Chennai Corporation Red Flag Union said, "The civic body has been using battery-operated vehicles for door-to-door waste collection in several zones. And they give the vehicles in a bad condition which does not function properly. The workers are forced to spend money from our pockets for the maintenance. At times, there won't be a battery provided. In that case we have to purchase the battery which costs Rs 10,000."

The workers urged the corporation to ensure that the salary for National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM) contractors has been paid on the first of every month. As the salary has been delayed by a week or two it has been difficult for the sanitation workers. Instead of paying through NULM the workers suggested that the corporation can directly pay them.

"When we take leave for any occasion or sick leave, they would deduct money from the salary. To compensate we work for two shifts to get the full salary. Even if the retired workers do not get pension on time the civic body should address these issues at the earliest. We have filed petitions and had meetings with the corporation officials and there have been no steps taken," rued the sanitary workers.