Chennai cop suspended for links with gutkha smugglers

CHENNAI: A police sub-inspector (SI) attached to Greater Chennai Police (GCP) was suspended for his alleged links to the accused involved in gutkha smuggling and peddling in the city.

The police sources said that the SI, identified as Sivakumar was attached to the Kothavalchavadi police station. SI Sivakumars links with the gutkha peddlers came under the scanner after a special team busted a smuggling racket recently near Kothavalchavadi, the police sources said.

During the investigation in connection to the case, one of the arrested persons revealed to the investigators about the SI's help. Following this, a departmental inquiry was initiated against the SI, the sources added.

On the orders of Additional Commissioner of Police (North), Asra Garg, the SI has been placed under suspension, police said. Police sources revealed that the department has also initiated an inquiry against another SI for his suspected links with the gutkha peddlers.

The police had arrested a Home Guard volunteer along with two others for possession of 448 kg of gutkha products in another incident on Sunday, Police said that action is being taken against those who are manufacturing, smuggling, and selling banned Tobacco products as part of the Drive Against Banned Tobacco Products (DABToP).