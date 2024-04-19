Chennai Central maintains low voter turnout

CHENNAI: Polling in Chennai Central, one of the three Lok Sabha constituencies in the city, has been the lowest in the state which went to polls on Friday.

Voter turnout in this constituency was 24.09 percent at 11 am, 32.31 percent at 1 pm and 41.47 percent at 3 pm, Chief Electoral Satyabrata Sahoo said.

As per the status at 3 pm, the state had polled 51.41 percent, he told reporters here. Dharmapuri with 57.86 percent saw the highest turnout in the state at 3 pm followed by Namakkal at 57.67 and Kallakurichi at 57.34 percent.

Eight constituencies (out of 39 in the state) polled below 50 percent at 3pm. These included the three constituencies in the city - Chennai North, Chennai South and Chennai Central- which polled 44.84, 42.10 and 41.47 percent, respectively. The others are Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Tirunelveli, Madurai and Sriperumbudur.